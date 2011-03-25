Black Label Society to Release Unplugged Album

Black Label Society frontman/guitarist Zakk Wylde has announced the upcoming release of The Song Remains Not the Same (Entertainment One Music) on May 17th. The offering features unplugged versions of material from Black Label Society’s Order of the Black as well as additional material recorded during the album's sessions. The Song Remains Not the Same was conceived, created and compiled by Wylde himself and the title is, of course, a nod to one of Wylde’s favorite bands: Led Zeppelin.

The next single from Order of the Black, “Darkest Days,” just hit radio on March 21st. An alternate version of the song featuring country superstar John Rich appears on The Song Remains Not the Same.

THE SONG REMAINS NOT THE SAME track listing:

1. Overlord (Unplugged version)

2. Parade Of The Dead (Unplugged version)

3. Riders Of The Damned (Unplugged version)

4. Darkest Days (Unplugged version)

5. Juniors Eyes

6. Helpless

7. Bridge Over Troubled Water

8. Can’t Find My Way Home

9. Darkest Days (featuring John Rich)

10. The First Noe