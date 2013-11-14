Black Sabbath Announce 2014 World Tour Dates

It looks like 13 is about to spill over into '14.

Black Sabbath have announced a new batch of tour dates for 2014, all of which are in support of their successful 2013 album, 13.

This new leg will kick off March 31 in Brooklyn before heading off to Canada, where they'll remain through late April. After that, they'll head for Europe.

Black Sabbath will release their new live DVD, Live...Gathered in Their Masses, November 26. It was filmed over the course of two shows from earlier this year, April 29 and May 1 in Melbourne, Australia. You can check out the latest trailer for the DVD below.

Black Sabbath 2014 World Tour