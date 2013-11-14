Black Sabbath Announce 2014 World Tour Dates

It looks like 13 is about to spill over into '14.
Black Sabbath have announced a new batch of tour dates for 2014, all of which are in support of their successful 2013 album, 13.
This new leg will kick off March 31 in Brooklyn before heading off to Canada, where they'll remain through late April. After that, they'll head for Europe.
Black Sabbath will release their new live DVD, Live...Gathered in Their Masses, November 26. It was filmed over the course of two shows from earlier this year, April 29 and May 1 in Melbourne, Australia. You can check out the latest trailer for the DVD below.
Black Sabbath 2014 World Tour
- March 31 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
- April 3 Halifax, NS Metro Centre
- April 5 Quebec City, QC Colisee Pepsi
- April 7 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
- April 9 London, ON Budweiser Gardens
- April 11 Hamilton, ON Copps Coliseum
- April 13 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
- April 16 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre
- April 18 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre
- April 20 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
- April 22 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place
- April 26 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
- May 29 Abu Dhabi, UAE – du Arena
- Jun 01 Moscow, Russia – Olympic Stadium
- Jun 03 Saint Petersburg, Russia – TBA
- Jun 06 Solvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival
- Jun 08 Berlin, Germany – Kindl-Buhne Wuhlheide
- Jun 11 Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena – Impact Festival
- Jun 13 Munich, Germany – Konigsplatz
- Jun 15 Pannonia Fields, Austria – Nova Rock Festival
- Jun 18 Casalecchio di Reno, Italy – Unipol Arena
- Jun 24 Stuttgart, Germany – Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
- Jun 27 Essen, Germany – Stadion-Essen