Black Sabbath Announce New Single, Post Latest Behind-the-Scenes Video

Only three days after officially releasing the track listing from their new album, 13, Black Sabbath have announced the first single from the album — the eight-minute “God is Dead?” — and posted the latest in a series of behind-the-scenes, "in the studio" videos.

The lengthy single will be available digitally this Friday, April 19. You can check out the artwork for the single to the left.

The latest "in the studio" video, which — like its many predecessors — was directed by Jack Osbourne, shows the band talking with drummer Brad Wilk of Rage Against the Machine, who recorded the highly anticipated new album with Black Sabbath alums Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler. They discuss getting back together and finding their old spark for the new recording.

You can watch the video, titled "Together Again," below.