Black Sabbath Reveal Full Track Listing for New Album, '13'

The album artwork and track listing for 13 — Black Sabbath's first new studio album with Ozzy Osbourne since 1978's Never Say Die! — have officially been revealed.

In classic Black Sabbath fashion, the highly anticipated album, which is due out June 11, features eight songs and clocks in at just under 60 minutes.

For the recording of 13, Black Sabbath — Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler — were joined by drummer Brad Wilk (Rage Against The Machine). The album, which was produced by Rick Rubin, will be released on Vertigo (worldwide) and Vertigo/Republic in the US.

13 track listing:

01. End Of The Beginning (8:07)

02. God Is Dead? (8:54)

03. Loner (5:06)

04. Zeitgeist (4:28)

05. Age Of Reason (7:02)

06. Live Forever (4:49)

07. Damaged Soul (7:43)

08. Dear Father (7:06)

