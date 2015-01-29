Black Sabbath Bassist Geezer Butler Arrested for Assault and Vandalism in California

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler was arrested Tuesday night after getting into a bar brawl in California's Death Valley National Park, according to a police statement.

Officers from the Inyo County Sheriff's Office arrested the 65-year-old bassist for misdemeanor assault, public intoxication and vandalism. The altercation took place at the Corkscrew Saloon in Furnace Creek Ranch.

"After the Inyo County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene and interviewed witnesses, it was determined that there had been an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in an individual being struck and a broken window," Inyo County police said in a statement.

Butler was booked into the county jail and was later released after "detox and citation."

According to Rolling Stone, a representative for Butler wasn't immediately available for comment.

Butler and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi appear on the cover of the new March 2015 issue of Guitar World magazine, which is already available at the Guitar World Online Store.

Last year, Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne said the band hoped to begin writing sessions for a new album around this time and promised at least one more set of live dates. "We're going to do one more album and a final tour," he told Metal Hammer. "I said [to my wife], 'Sharon, I ain't fucking 21 anymore. If we're going to do [it], I want to do it before I'm 70. Time isn't on our side.'"

Stay tuned for more info!