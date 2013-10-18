Black Sabbath Premiere Music Video for "Loner"

Black Sabbath have released the official music video for "Loner," a song that appears on their latest studio album, 13, and their upcoming DVD, Live… Gathered In Their Masses.

The video features a live performance of the song but also shows plenty of fan, crowd, gear and backstage shots, all from the band's mega-successful 2013 tour.

The show on the DVD (and the video below) was filmed and recorded at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, April 29 and May 1.

Live… Gathered In Their Masses — the track list for which you can see below — will be released in standard, Blu-ray, Blu-ray/CD and DVD/CD formats. A 2DVD/single-CD deluxe box set will contain bonus live material, a poster, signed set list, photo booklet, guitar picks and a replica show ticket. It's available now for pre-order at BlackSabbath.com.

Live… Gathered In Their Masses DVD and Blu-ray tracklist: