Black Sabbath Prepare Deluxe Editions of First Three Albums as "The End" Tour Draws Near

Later this month, Black Sabbath will make its triumphant return to North America to launch their highly anticipated “The End” tour. They'll also release deluxe editions of their first three studio albums—Black Sabbath, Paranoid and Master of Reality.
Each deluxe edition includes the 2012 remaster of the original album, available on CD for the first time, along with a second disc of outtakes that are previously unreleased in North America. All three albums will available January 22 as 2CD ($19.98) and 2LP ($31.98) sets.
Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward made their debut as Black Sabbath in 1970 with the band’s self-titled album. The new deluxe edition of Black Sabbath includes studio outtakes from the 1969 sessions for the album, including alternate versions of “Black Sabbath” and “N.I.B.,” as well two versions of the U.K. single “Evil Woman (Don’t Play Games With Me).”
The same year Sabbath’s debut arrived, the band released its follow-up, Paranoid. This metal masterpiece has gone on to be certified 4x platinum. The deluxe edition features phenomenal instrumental takes on “War Pigs,” “Iron Man” and more, along with versions of “Paranoid” and “Planet Caravan” with alternate lyrics.
The group’s third album, Master of Reality, arrived in 1971 and introduced fans to essential Sabbath tracks like “Sweet Leaf” and “Into The Void.” The deluxe edition builds on that legendary album with versions of “Children of the Grave” and “Sweet Leaf” that have different lyrics. There is also an instrumental version of “After Forever” and an outtake for “Solitude” that features an alternative guitar tuning.
These deluxe editions and massive world tour mark “The End” for Black Sabbath, as the band writes the final chapter in its incredible story. But don’t expect the band to go quietly. The 2016 farewell tour promises to surpass all previous tours and will feature the band’s most mesmerizing production ever.
The live collection Past Lives, originally released in 2002 but long out of print, will also be reissued as 2CD and 2LP sets on the same date. It features performances recorded between 1970 and 1975—when the band was at the height of its dark powers—and includes phenomenal live versions of essential tracks like “War Pigs,” “Paranoid,” “Snowblind” and “N.I.B.”
BLACK SABBATH | DELUXE EDITIONS
Track Listings
BLACK SABBATH
Disc One
1.“Black Sabbath”
2.“The Wizard”
3.“Wasp/Behind The Wall Of Sleep/Bassically/N.I.B.”
4.“Wicked World”
5.“A Bit Of Finger/Sleeping Village/Warning”
- Disc Two
- 1.“Evil Woman (Don’t Play Your Games With Me)”
- 2.“Black Sabbath” – Studio Outtake *
- 3.“Black Sabbath” – Instrumental *
- 4.“The Wizard” – Studio Outtake *
- 5.“N.I.B.” – Alternate Version *
- 6.“Evil Woman (Don’t Play Your Games With Me)” – Alternate Version *
- 7.“Sleeping Village” (Intro) – Alternate Version *
- 8.“Warning” (Part 1) – Studio Outtake *
PARANOID
Disc One
1.“War Pigs / Luke’s Wall”
2.“Paranoid”
3.“Planet Caravan”
4.“Iron Man”
5.“Electric Funeral”
6.“Hand Of Doom”
7.“Rat Salad”
8.“Jack The Stripper/Fairies Wear Boots”
Disc Two
1.“War Pigs” – Instrumental *
2. “Paranoid” – Alternate Lyrics *
3. “Planet Caravan” – Alternate Lyrics *
4. “Iron Man” – Instrumental *
5. “Electric Funeral” – Instrumental *
6. “Hand Of Doom” – Instrumental *
7. “Rat Salad” – Alternate Mix *
8. “Fairies Wear Boots” – Instrumental *
MASTER OF REALITY
Disc One
1. “Sweet Leaf”
2.“After Forever”
3.“Embryo”
4.“Children Of The Grave”
5.“Orchid”
6.“Lord Of This World”
7.“Solitude”
8.“Into The Void”
Disc Two
1. “Weevil Woman ’71” *
2. “Sweet Leaf” – Studio Outtake *
3. “After Forever” – Studio Outtake Instrumental *
4. “Children Of The Grave”– Studio Outtake *
5. “Children Of The Grave” – Studio Outtake Instrumental *
6. “Orchid” – Studio Outtake *
7. “Lord Of This World” – Studio Outtake *
8. “Solitude” – Studio Outtake *
9. “Into The Void (Spanish Sid)” – Studio Outtake *
* previously unreleased in North America
BLACK SABBATH NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
January
20Omaha, NECenturyLink Center
22Chicago, ILUnited Center
25Minneapolis, MNTarget Center
27Winnipeg MNMTS Centre
30Edmonton, ABRexall Centre
February
1Calgary, ABScotiabank Saddledome
3Vancouver, BCRogers Arena
6Tacoma, WATacoma Dome
9San Jose, CASAP Pavilion
11Los Angeles, CAThe Forum
13Las Vegas, NVMandalay Bay
15Denver, COPepsi Center
17Kansas City, MOSprint Center
19Detroit, MIThe Palace of Auburn Hills
21Hamilton, ONFirst Ontario Centre
23Montreal, QCBell Centre
25New York, NYMadison Square Garden
27New York, NYMadison Square Garden
August
17Wantagh, NYNikon at Jones Beach Theater
19Philadelphia, PASusquehanna Bank Center
21Washington DCJiffy Lube Live
23Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center
25Boston, MAXfinity Center
27Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun Arena
29Toronto, ONMolson Canadian Amphitheatre
31Detroit, MIDTE Energy Music Theater
September
2Indianapolis, INKlipsch Music Center
4Chicago, ILHollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7Dallas, TXGexa Energy Pavilion
9Albuquerque, NMIsleta Amphitheater
11Salt Lake City, UTUSANA Amphitheater
13Portland, ORSunlight Supply Arena
15Oakland, CAOracle Arena
17Las Vegas, NVMGM Grand Garden Arena
19Hollywood, CAHollywood Bowl
21Phoenix, AZAK-Chin Pavilion