Black Sabbath Prepare Deluxe Editions of First Three Albums as "The End" Tour Draws Near

Later this month, Black Sabbath will make its triumphant return to North America to launch their highly anticipated “The End” tour. They'll also release deluxe editions of their first three studio albums—Black Sabbath, Paranoid and Master of Reality.

Each deluxe edition includes the 2012 remaster of the original album, available on CD for the first time, along with a second disc of outtakes that are previously unreleased in North America. All three albums will available January 22 as 2CD ($19.98) and 2LP ($31.98) sets.

Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward made their debut as Black Sabbath in 1970 with the band’s self-titled album. The new deluxe edition of Black Sabbath includes studio outtakes from the 1969 sessions for the album, including alternate versions of “Black Sabbath” and “N.I.B.,” as well two versions of the U.K. single “Evil Woman (Don’t Play Games With Me).”

The same year Sabbath’s debut arrived, the band released its follow-up, Paranoid. This metal masterpiece has gone on to be certified 4x platinum. The deluxe edition features phenomenal instrumental takes on “War Pigs,” “Iron Man” and more, along with versions of “Paranoid” and “Planet Caravan” with alternate lyrics.

The group’s third album, Master of Reality, arrived in 1971 and introduced fans to essential Sabbath tracks like “Sweet Leaf” and “Into The Void.” The deluxe edition builds on that legendary album with versions of “Children of the Grave” and “Sweet Leaf” that have different lyrics. There is also an instrumental version of “After Forever” and an outtake for “Solitude” that features an alternative guitar tuning.

These deluxe editions and massive world tour mark “The End” for Black Sabbath, as the band writes the final chapter in its incredible story. But don’t expect the band to go quietly. The 2016 farewell tour promises to surpass all previous tours and will feature the band’s most mesmerizing production ever.

The live collection Past Lives, originally released in 2002 but long out of print, will also be reissued as 2CD and 2LP sets on the same date. It features performances recorded between 1970 and 1975—when the band was at the height of its dark powers—and includes phenomenal live versions of essential tracks like “War Pigs,” “Paranoid,” “Snowblind” and “N.I.B.”

BLACK SABBATH | DELUXE EDITIONS

Track Listings

BLACK SABBATH

Disc One

1.“Black Sabbath”

2.“The Wizard”

3.“Wasp/Behind The Wall Of Sleep/Bassically/N.I.B.”

4.“Wicked World”

5.“A Bit Of Finger/Sleeping Village/Warning”

Disc Two

1.“Evil Woman (Don’t Play Your Games With Me)”

2.“Black Sabbath” – Studio Outtake *

3.“Black Sabbath” – Instrumental *

4.“The Wizard” – Studio Outtake *

5.“N.I.B.” – Alternate Version *

6.“Evil Woman (Don’t Play Your Games With Me)” – Alternate Version *

7.“Sleeping Village” (Intro) – Alternate Version *

8.“Warning” (Part 1) – Studio Outtake *

PARANOID

Disc One

1.“War Pigs / Luke’s Wall”

2.“Paranoid”

3.“Planet Caravan”

4.“Iron Man”

5.“Electric Funeral”

6.“Hand Of Doom”

7.“Rat Salad”

8.“Jack The Stripper/Fairies Wear Boots”

Disc Two

1.“War Pigs” – Instrumental *

2. “Paranoid” – Alternate Lyrics *

3. “Planet Caravan” – Alternate Lyrics *

4. “Iron Man” – Instrumental *

5. “Electric Funeral” – Instrumental *

6. “Hand Of Doom” – Instrumental *

7. “Rat Salad” – Alternate Mix *

8. “Fairies Wear Boots” – Instrumental *

MASTER OF REALITY

Disc One

1. “Sweet Leaf”

2.“After Forever”

3.“Embryo”

4.“Children Of The Grave”

5.“Orchid”

6.“Lord Of This World”

7.“Solitude”

8.“Into The Void”

Disc Two

1. “Weevil Woman ’71” *

2. “Sweet Leaf” – Studio Outtake *

3. “After Forever” – Studio Outtake Instrumental *

4. “Children Of The Grave”– Studio Outtake *

5. “Children Of The Grave” – Studio Outtake Instrumental *

6. “Orchid” – Studio Outtake *

7. “Lord Of This World” – Studio Outtake *

8. “Solitude” – Studio Outtake *

9. “Into The Void (Spanish Sid)” – Studio Outtake *

* previously unreleased in North America

BLACK SABBATH NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

January

20Omaha, NECenturyLink Center

22Chicago, ILUnited Center

25Minneapolis, MNTarget Center

27Winnipeg MNMTS Centre

30Edmonton, ABRexall Centre

February

1Calgary, ABScotiabank Saddledome

3Vancouver, BCRogers Arena

6Tacoma, WATacoma Dome

9San Jose, CASAP Pavilion

11Los Angeles, CAThe Forum

13Las Vegas, NVMandalay Bay

15Denver, COPepsi Center

17Kansas City, MOSprint Center

19Detroit, MIThe Palace of Auburn Hills

21Hamilton, ONFirst Ontario Centre

23Montreal, QCBell Centre

25New York, NYMadison Square Garden

27New York, NYMadison Square Garden

August

17Wantagh, NYNikon at Jones Beach Theater

19Philadelphia, PASusquehanna Bank Center

21Washington DCJiffy Lube Live

23Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center

25Boston, MAXfinity Center

27Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun Arena

29Toronto, ONMolson Canadian Amphitheatre

31Detroit, MIDTE Energy Music Theater

September

2Indianapolis, INKlipsch Music Center

4Chicago, ILHollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7Dallas, TXGexa Energy Pavilion

9Albuquerque, NMIsleta Amphitheater

11Salt Lake City, UTUSANA Amphitheater

13Portland, ORSunlight Supply Arena

15Oakland, CAOracle Arena

17Las Vegas, NVMGM Grand Garden Arena

19Hollywood, CAHollywood Bowl

21Phoenix, AZAK-Chin Pavilion