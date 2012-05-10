Black Sabbath to Release New Best-Of Album, 'Iron Man,' in June

Metal legends Black Sabbath will release a new "best of" album, Iron Man: The Best Of Black Sabbath, next month.

The album will feature 14 tracks, including "Iron Man," "War Pigs" and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath." You can check out the complete tracklisting below.

Black Sabbath, who are headlining this summer's Download Festival with The Prodigy and Metallica the weekend of June 8 to 10, are also playing a homecoming show at Birmingham's O2 Academy on May 19.

As we've already reported, the band are also in the midst of recording a new studio album as guitarist Tony Iommi undergoes intensive treatment for lymphoma.

Iron Man: The Best Of Black Sabbath tracklisting: