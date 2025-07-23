“Goodbye, dear friend. So glad we got to do it one last time”: Ozzy Osbourne’s Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward pay tribute to the Prince of Darkness

Black Sabbath’s co-founding members have reacted to the news of Ozzy Osbourne’s passing, with Tony Iommi echoing the thoughts of the wider metal community by reflecting, “There won’t ever be another like him.”

The singer died aged 76 on July 22, just weeks after his blockbuster blowout at Back to the Beginning, and the men he shared the stage with on that unforgettable night have paid tribute to the Prince of Darkness, and the legacy he’s left behind.

“I just can’t believe it! My dear, dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park,” writes Iommi.

"It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words. There won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother. My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace. Oz.”

The guitarist had previously expressed his thoughts about Ozzy pulling a double shift at Back to the Beginning but the show, which smashed records with its charity fundraising efforts, epitomized Ozzy’s hardened dedication to music. Even if that meant performing on a bat-encrusted throne. It’s a sense of spirit that bass player Geezer Butler was keen to highlight with his post.

“Goodbye, dear friend,” he says. “Thanks for all those years. We had some great fun. Four kids from Aston. Who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.”

It may have been Ozzy’s name that made the news headlines following their spectacular final show earlier this month, but it also provided a pertinent farewell for drummer Bill Ward, too, who missed out on 2017’s The End tour amid health issues. Now, he’s left to mourn the loss of his friend, the voice of heavy metal.

“Where will I find you now?” he asks. “In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP.

“Sincere regrets to all the fans,” he adds. “Never goodbye. Thank you, forever.”

Ozzy leaves behind a superlative legacy with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist, which helped immortalize the likes of Randy Rhoads and Zakk Wylde along the way.

But above all, he was a working-class hero who redefined heavy music forever, and he had one hell of a taste for guitar players. He was a singer most metalheads could see themselves reflected in, and he won't be forgotten.