Black Sabbath announce extensive Technical Ecstasy reissue, including full-album remix by Steven Wilson

Black Sabbath have announced a remastered, Super Deluxe reissue of their 1976 album, Technical Ecstasy.

Available in 4-CD and 5-LP versions, the reissue features a full-album remix by prog guitar titan Steven Wilson, and more than 90 minutes of previously unreleased outtakes, alternative mixes and live tracks.

The Super Deluxe reissue is set for an October 1 release, and can be pre-ordered here for $59.98 (for the 4-CD set) or $109.98 (for the 5-LP set).

Recorded in the summer of 1976 in Miami, Technical Ecstasy showed Sabbath – at the behest of the band's guitarist, Tony Iommi – trying to move in new musical directions in an effort to keep up with rock's rapidly shifting landscape. Consequently, it polarized fans – and even other members of the band – at the time.

“Black Sabbath fans generally don’t like much of Technical Ecstasy," Iommi told Guitar World in a 1992 interview. "It was really a no-win situation for us. If we had stayed the same, people would have said we were still doing the same old stuff. So we tried to get a little more technical, and it just didn’t work out very well.

“We recorded the album in Miami, and nobody would take responsibility for the production. No one wanted to bring in an outside person for help, and no one wanted the whole band to produce it. So they left it all to me!”

You can check out the Super Deluxe Technical Ecstasy reissue's track list below. The collection comes with a booklet featuring artwork, liner notes, rare memorabilia and photos from the era, plus a replica of the 1976-77 world tour concert book and a large color poster.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: BMG) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: BMG)

Black Sabbath – Technical Ecstasy Super Deluxe Reissue:

Disc One: Original Album 1976 (2021 Remaster)

1. Back Street Kids

2. You Won’t Change Me

3. It’s Alright

4. Gypsy

5. All Moving Parts (Stand Still)

6. Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor

7. She’s Gone

8. Dirty Women

Disc Two: New Steven Wilson Mix

1. Back Street Kids

2. You Won’t Change Me

3. It’s Alright

4. Gypsy

5. All Moving Parts (Stand Still)

6. Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor

7. She’s Gone

8. Dirty Women

Disc Three: Outtakes & Alternative Mixes

1. Back Street Kids – Alternative Mix *

2. You Won’t Change Me – Alternative Mix *

3. Gypsy – Alternative Mix *

4. All Moving Parts (Stand Still) – Alternative Mix *

5. Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor – Alternative Mix *

6. She’s Gone – Outtake Version *

7. Dirty Women – Alternative Mix *

8. She’s Gone – Instrumental Mix *

Disc Four: Live World Tour 1976-77

1. Symptom Of The Universe *

2. War Pigs *

3. Gypsy *

4. Black Sabbath *

5. All Moving Parts (Stand Still) *

6. Dirty Women *

7. Drum Solo / Guitar Solo *

8. Electric Funeral *

9. Snowblind *

10. Children Of The Grave *

* previously unreleased