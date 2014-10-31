Black Veil Brides Premiere "Goodbye Agony" Music Video

Black Veil Brides are in the middle of "The Black Mass 2014" tour with Falling in Reverse, Set It Off and Drama Club (see dates on Facebook).

Yesterday, BVB teamed with Revolver to premiere their latest music video, for the song "Goodbye Agony" off their recently released self-titled album. Check out the clip below, and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook.

Black Veil Brides' fourth full-length--which was produced by Bob Rock (Metallica, Mötley Crüe) and is the band's heaviest and most metallic effort yet—is available now via iTunes and the band’s webstore.