Marty Friedman Debuts "Sorrow and Madness"

Marty Friedman has debuted "Sorrow and Madness," another track from his upcoming solo album, Wall of Sound.

The song features Jinxx, of the massively popular Black Veil Brides, on violin. You can listen, and see Friedman's upcoming tour dates with Scale the Summit and The Fine Constant, below.

Guitarworld.com will also stream an intimate, long-form interview with Friedman at the Cutting Room in New York on August 4, which happens to be Wall of Sound's release day. You can find tickets for this unique event, hosted by renowned journalist Brad Tolinski, here.

You can preorder Wall of Sound here. For more info on Marty Friedman, stop by martyfriedman.com.



Marty Friedman Tour Dates: