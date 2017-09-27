Black Veil Brides, Asking Alexandria Announce Tour

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Black Veil Brides have announced an extensive North American tour with Asking Alexandria, who will co-headline all shows.

The tour is scheduled to begin in mid-January, and will roll through the rest of that month, all of February and the beginning of March, with dates all over the U.S. (plus a couple in Canada). Texas post-hardcore band Crown the Empire will be the opening act for all scheduled shows.

Tickets will go on general sale Friday, September 29 at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can check out the full itinerary below.

Black Veil Brides are planning to release their fifth album early next year. In the meantime, their members—such as Jinxx, who recently collaborated with Marty Friedman on the song "Sorrow and Madness"—have been busy with other projects.

Asking Alexandria, for their part, jsut released the video for their song "Into the Fire" (which you can watch below) and announced their forthcoming album, which is set for a December 15 release via Sumerian.

Black Veil Brides/Asking Alexadria Tour dates: