Black Veil Brides have announced the pre-orders for their new self-titled album, which will be released October 27 via Lava Records/Repubic Records.

You can get Black Veil Brides via iTunes or the band’s own webstore.

The band has also announced headlining tour dates for their “The Black Mass 2014″ tour.

Check out Black Veil Brides’ new music video for the single "Heart of Fire" below.