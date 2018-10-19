Blackberry Smoke Share Acoustic Cover of Tom Petty's "You Got Lucky"

Blackberry Smoke have shared the video for their rendition of Tom Petty’s “You Got Lucky,” featuring Amanda Shires.

The track comes off the band’s new EP, The Southern Ground Sessions, due out October 26. Created as an accompaniment to their recent full-length studio effort, Find A Light, the 6-song EP was recorded live at Southern Ground studio in Nashville and features acoustic versions of five album tracks as well as a rendition of Tom Petty’s “You Got Lucky,” featuring Amanda Shires.

Blackberry Smoke frontman Charlie Starr recently spoke with Guitar World about what led the band to record The Southern Ground Sessions:

“I do write most every song on acoustic guitar,” Starr explained. “That’s just been my method for a long time, but that’s not the reason we went in to do this. We were going to go in and film ourselves and some friends performing some of these songs acoustically just for video content. That was the initial goal. That studio looks fantastic—all the great-looking wood on the walls, the ceiling and it’s dark, it really has a cool aesthetic. We didn’t pay a whole lot of attention initially to audio. Obviously you want to sound good but it wasn’t like ok, we’re going to make an acoustic EP. That wasn’t the goal.

“I think sometimes that’s where you capture some magic. You just threw some mics up and all of a sudden you start playing. We were only going to do a couple songs, [but] we ended up recording all day because it felt and sounded fantastic. This yet again is proof you shouldn’t over-think it and you get a winner. If we had gone overboard and tried to make everything perfect it would have probably ended up sounding like shit. It was a happy accident.”

The Southern Ground Sessions is available for pre-order at BlackberrySmoke.com.