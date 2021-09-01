Metallica's Blackened American Whiskey has been “pummeled by the low-hertz frequencies” of the band's classic tracks

Whiskey is often sold on its flavor overtones, but have you ever fancied yours directly infused with the galloping riffs and stomping rhythms of thrash metal?

Blackened American Whiskey – the brand launched by Metallica in 2018 – has just launched a new collaboration with Drew Kulsveen of Kentucky's Willett Distillery, in which a batch of whiskey has been “pummeled by the low-hertz frequencies of Metallica's music”.

The first release of Blackened's new Masters of Whiskey series – which will see Master Distiller Rob Dietrich team up with a selection of renowned whiskey makers – the Blackened x Willett batch has undergone the company's proprietary Black Noise sonic enhancement process, infusing it with the sound waves of 11 classic Metallica tracks.

During this process, “sound waves visibly shake the finishing barrels, causing a greater interaction between the whiskey and the wood, thereby extracting more flavors and colors”.

The tracks that infuse this batch of whiskey were chosen by Rob Dietrich and Drew Kulsveen, and subsequently placed in order by Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich.

“The original idea with Blackened was to create something new, exciting, and unique that connected with both out fans and whiskey enthusiasts – something that stood on its own and was hopefully respected,” Ulrich says.

“The next step was to expand on Blackened's foundation, to push the possibilities of the marriage of music and whiskey even further.”

Check out the Blackened x Willett playlist below:

For Whom The Bell Tolls Master of Puppets King Nothing Welcome Home (Sanitarium) Dyers Eve (Remastered) Broken, Beat & Scarred The Thing That Should Not Be Atlas, Rise! Of Wolf and Man One (Remastered) Enter Sandman

Ironically, neither Metallica's Blackened or Whiskey in the Jar are featured on the playlist. Surely they'll appear in a future Masters of Whiskey collaboration…