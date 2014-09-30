The Blackfires' Double-A-Side Song Premiere: Check Out "Woman Walks" and "Can't Get Over You"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive, old-school-style, double-A-side premiere of two new songs by New York City rockers the Blackfires.

You can hear "Woman Walks" and "Can't Get Over You" below. As always, be sure to tell us what you think of the tunes in the comments or on Facebook.

Over the past few months, the Blackfires have opened for Aerosmith at Moscow’s Olympic Arena, not to mention California Breed, which features Glenn Hughes and Jason Bonham. The band's high-energy live show has been called “a volcanic, relentless assault [that's] seemingly tailor-made for Ozzfest or Donington.”

The current lineup of the band includes frontman Andrey Chegodaev (also known as Cheggi), Anthony Mullin (backing vocals/guitar), Joe Mitch (drums/vocals/guitars), Hector Marin (backing vocals/guitar/keyboard) and Grasebo Doe (bass/guitar).

Following the release of their debut EP, Live from the Cutting Room, they competed as finalists in front of Anthrax’s Frank Bello in the Hard Rock Rising International Battle of the Bands and played several sold-out shows around NYC. This garnered attention from Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford, who told them, “Your singer’s got some pipes.”

For more information and to buy the tunes, visit theblackfires.bandcamp.com. For more about the band, visit theblackfires.com and follow them on Facebook.

The Blackfires' Upcoming Shows:

10/9 CBGB Festival - Reverb Nation Stage - Pyramid Club - 7pm

10/14 Supporting Dizzy Reed's (GNR) Hookers & Blow - Bowery Electric - 830pm

10/25 CMJ Music Marathon - Gibson Guitar Showroom - 9pm

"Woman Walks"

"Can't Get Over You"