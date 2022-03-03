Bleed From Within announce new album, Shrine, share punishing single, Levitate

Scottish metalcore stalwarts Bleed From Within have announced their new studio album, Shrine, and unleashed a furious new single, Levitate. Arriving June 3 via Nuclear Blast, Shrine is the Glasgow quintet's sixth LP overall.

Like previously released single, I Am Damnation – which itself dropped in November last year – Levitate shows a band at the top of their game, able to write earworm melodies and carefully arranged orchestration alongside some of the most pummeling riffs in metalcore right now. This one's a truly anthemic pit-spinner, and its accompanying music video is equally grandiose. Check it out below.

Recorded at Real World Studios in Bath, England and at the band's UK HQ, Shrine was produced by the band, and mixed by Adam “Nolly” Getgood and Barcelona-based engineer Sebastian Sendon.

“Shrine is the sonic embodiment of the dedication to our craft, representing everything that we've been through to stand where we are today,” the band explain. “By far our most challenging album to complete, Shrine is a testament to our resilience. It is clear recognition of what we've been able to accomplish so far, but also a taste of our potential as we continue this journey.”

The group add that the writing process for the album was fueled by “society's darkest moments”.

They continue: “The lies. The inequality. The violence. We just couldn't comprehend it. Ultimately, Shrine was our outlet for the anger that we felt as we bore witness to the chaos. It listened as lockdowns tested our resolve, and gave us a reason to get out of our beds in the morning.”

“We are never finished. We are in a constant state of self-improvement as the band continues, so up until this point, we can honestly say that Shrine is truly our finest work. It is everything we've ever wanted to accomplish as a band, and it has inspired us beyond belief.

“We start this campaign knowing that this is our greatest accomplishment, our proudest moment, and soon to be our biggest album.”

Check out Shrine's tracklisting below.

I Am Damnation Sovereign Levitate Flesh And Stone Invisible Enemy Skye Stand Down Death Defined Shapeshifter Temple Of Lunacy Killing Time Paradise