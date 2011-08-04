Blink-182 Unveil 'Neighborhoods' Album Cover, Fan Video for "Up All Night"

Pop-punk vets Blink 182 have just unveiled the cover art for their forthcoming new album, Neighborhoods, which will be out next month on September 27. You can check out the album art below.

Also below you'll find a special fan-compiled video for the band's new single, "Up All Night." The video was created from fan videos made using the band's music on YouTube.

"To help us launch our first single in eight years, AT&T (US telephone operator) helped us search YouTube for every instance of fans using our music without our permission and rewarded them for it. The following is made out of clips from all those videos," said the band of the video for their new single.

Neighborhoods is the band's first album in eight years, with the last being 2003's self-titled effort.