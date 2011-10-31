Blotted Science Debut Music Video for "Vermicular Asphyxiation"

Blotted Science have just posted another music video from their excellent new EP, The Animation Of Entomology, this one for the track "Vermicular Asphyxiation." You can check out the video -- which may seem a touch familiar to any horror movie fanatics out there -- below.

Blotted Science guitarist Ron Jarzombek had this to say about the video: "OK, all you ghouls and goblins out there — here is our little contribution to the Halloween festivities. No giant spiders and nasty worms battling heroic humans in a primordial pit of death this time around, just a clandestine home invasion of the slitherin' kind. If you decide to stay in from the trick or treating tonight, be sure to lock your windows and shut your mouth. You never know what may be trying to get in."

The Animation Of Entomology is out now.