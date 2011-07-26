Blotted Science Post Teaser for New EP, 'The Animation Of Entomology'

Instrumental technical death metal supergroup Blotted Science have just posted a new audio teaser for their forthcoming EP, The Animation Of Entomology. The teaser can be heard below.

The band, which is made up of guitarist Ron Jarzombek (Watchtower, Spastic Ink), bassist Alex Webster (Cannibal Corpse) and drummer Hannes Grossmann (Obscura, ex-Necrophagist), have so far only released on album, 2007's The Machinations of Dementia. The band originally included Lamb of God drummer Chris Adler, although he doesn't appear on any of the band's recorded output.