Blotted Science Release Music Video for ''Cretaceous Chasm"

Blotted Science -- a "supergroup" of sorts featuring guitarist Ron Jarzombek (Watchtower,) Alex Webster (Cannibal Corpse) and Hannes Grossmann (Obscura) -- just released their new EP, The Animation Of Entomology back on October 4.

Considering the wacky premise -- combining a love for cartoons and insects on one EP? absurd! -- the EP is extremely good, as anyone familiar with their debut album, The Machinations of Dementia, would expect.

That said, the band just released a new music video for the song ''Cretaceous Chasm," which you can and should check out below.