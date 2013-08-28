Blues Guitarist David Gogo to Release New Album, 'Come On Down,' September 17

Vancouver Island’s David Gogo will release his 13th album, Come On Down, September 17 via Cordova Bay Records.

Before writing and recording the album, Gogo took a pilgrimage along the "blues trail," starting in Memphis and traveling through Mississippi, Arkansas and Alabama.

During the trek, he appeared as a guest on Sonny Payne’s King Biscuit Radio Hour and toured the Fame, Sun, Stax and Royal studios. Gogo also traveled to towns mentioned in Robert Johnson's songs, poured bourbon on Johnson’s grave and went down to Rosedale with his rider by his side, as mentioned in "Crossroads."

For Come On Down, Gogo wrote six original tunes and combined them with six covers. The album honors traditional blues but also gets you dancing with some gritty rock and roll. Come On Down takes you to a place where Robert Johnson meets the Rolling Stones, where Fleetwood Mac meets Ray Charles.

Gogo has earned four JUNO nominations, the 2012 Western Canadian Music Award for Blues Recording of the Year, the CBC Saturday Night Blues’ Great Canadian Blues Award for a lifetime contribution to the blues in Canada, and has twice been named Maple Blues Guitarist of the Year. He has performed with Johnny Winter, Otis Rush, Albert Collins and Bo Diddley and has opened for George Thorogood, ZZ Top, the Tragically Hip, Buddy Guy, Little Feat and Jimmie Vaughan.

This past March, Gogo performed as the supporting act for B.B. King at the Port Theatre in Gogo’s hometown of Nanaimo, British Columbia.

And speaking of Buddy Guy, Gogo co-wrote “Never Gonna Change,” which appears on Guy's new album, Rhythm & Blues.

For more about Gogo, visit his official website and Facebook page.