“When Bob Dylan went electric, this guitar was there”: Bob Dylan and Robbie Robertson's much-customized 1965 Telecaster is up for auction and could fetch up to $700,000

By
published

With its black finish stripped down in favor of its natural wood grain, a uniquely installed Bigsby B16 bridge, and decades of history played into it, the guitar is a key highlight in Julien’s upcoming Music Icons auction

Bob Dylan 1965 Telecaster
(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

Julien's Auctions has added a historic Bob Dylan/Robbie Robertson Telecaster to its upcoming Music Icons auction at Hard Rock Café in New York. 

Taking place Wednesday 29 to Thursday 30 May, as well as online, the auction is putting a feast of prestigious guitars up for grabs, including Prince's inimitable Yellow Cloud 3 guitar.

Image 1 of 2
Bob Dylan 1965 Telecaster
(Image credit: Julien's Auction)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.