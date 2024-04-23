“We thought it was lost forever. This could be the guitar that sets a new world record”: John Lennon’s missing Help! Framus acoustic has been found in an attic after 50 years – and it could become one of the most expensive guitars ever sold

By Matt Owen
published

The 12-string acoustic guitar was used on a number of classic Beatles tracks, and is tipped to rival Kurt Cobain’s $6m Martin D-18e when it hits the auction block next month

John Lennon Framus Hootenanny 12-string
(Image credit: Julien's Auctions/Future)

John Lennon’s long-lost Framus Hootenanny acoustic guitar has been found – and it’s set to go under the hammer next month for what could potentially be a world record-smashing auction.

One of the most iconic and influential instruments to have been used by the Beatles, the 12-string guitar was used during the Help! recording sessions in the ‘60s, and can be seen in the Beatles film of the same name.

John Lennon Framus Hootenanny 12-string
John Lennon Framus Hootenanny 12-string
John Lennon Framus Hootenanny 12-string
Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.