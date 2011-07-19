Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band Add Dates to North American Tour

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will go back out on the road this fall for the second leg of their 2011 North American Tour. The first leg ended May 28.

The new dates, which will be announced soon, will extend from coast to coast with expected stops in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Tampa, Orlando, Dallas, Denver, Vancouver and more.

Seger's Greatest Hits has sold more than nine million copies (U.S.) to date, posting an unbroken 16-year streak on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums and Catalog Albums charts.