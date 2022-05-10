Bogren Digital unveils the AmpKnob RevC, a one-knob plugin for “album-ready” metal guitar tones

Bogren Digital – the software company founded by renowned Swedish producer Jens Bogren – has unveiled the AmpKnob RevC, a one-knob plugin that promises “album-ready” metal guitar tones.

Designed to offer “bone-crushing guitar sounds with minimal adjustment required”, the AmpKnob RevC consists simply of a Gain knob and an on/off switch – and that's it.

Based on the iconic RevC version of a Mesa/Boogie Dual Rectifier – a highly coveted guitar amp used on countless rock and metal records since the early 2000s – the plugin has already been used by Jens Bogren on several real-world projects, though he doesn't disclose what these are.

(Image credit: Bogren Digital)

The AmpKnob RevC's signal chain also features a mysterious undisclosed pedal – Tube Screamer, perchance? – for an “even tighter low-end response than the amp provides by itself”.

“Where most other amp sim plugins give their users myriads of options that can be distracting and inhibit creativity, the AmpKnob RevC is equipped with a single control – the Gain knob,” the company says.

“Everything else has been taken care of by Jens Bogren. With Jens' decades of recording experience [which includes credits with Amon Amarth, Sepultura, Arch Enemy and loads more] poured into the sound design, users can focus entirely on their creativity.”

The AmpKnob RevC is available now at an introductory price of $45. After May 29, the plugin will sell at the full price of $55. A free and fully-functional 10-day free trial is also available.

For more info, head to Bogren Digital.