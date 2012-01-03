Bonnie Raitt Announces New Album, 'Slipstream,' and Her Own Label, Redwing Records

Bonnie Raitt has joined the growing list of artists planning new releases in 2012.

Her new album, Slipstream, will be out April 10. It will be her first new studio album in seven years and the debut album for her own label, Redwing Records.

Most of Slipstream is self-produced and features Raitt's longtime touring band, which includes GuitarWorld.com blogger George Marinelli. Four of the tracks were helmed by producer Joe Henry (Allen Toussaint, Solomon Burke) and showcase his own crew of musicians. Other guests include Bill Frisell, Al Anderson, Ireland's Paul Brady and Maia Sharp.

The album's 12 tracks feature Raitt's renditions of songs by Henry, Bob Dylan and Loudon Wainwright III and features a reggae-fied version of Gerry Rafferty's "Right Down the Line."

"Hearing myself in this new setting, how deep and effortlessly it went down, really inspired me to start a new record," Raitt says. "Working with Joe and his guys and then reuniting with mine really got my creative juices flowing again."

Raitt will be touring in 2012, and dates will be announced soon.

Slipstream Track Listing:

1. Used To Rule The World (Randall Bramblett)

2. Right Down The Line (Gerry Rafferty)

3. Million Miles (Bob Dylan)

4. You Can't Fail Me Now (Joseph Lee Henry/Loudon Wainwright III)

5. Down To You (George Marinelli/Bonnie Raitt/Randall Bramblett)

6. Take My Love With You (Gordon Kennedy/Wayne Kirkpatrick/Kelly Price)

7. Not Cause I Wanted To (Al Anderson/Bonnie Bishop)

8. Ain't Gonna Let You Go (Al Anderson/Bonnie Bramlett)

9. Marriage Made in Hollywood (Paul Brady/Michael O'Keefe)

10. Split Decision (Al Anderson/Gary Nicholson)

11. Standing in the Doorway (Bob Dylan)

12. God Only Knows (Joseph Lee Henry)

Photo: Matt Mindlin