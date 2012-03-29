Bonnie Raitt's 80-Plus-Date Tour Extends with LA, Austin, Nashville

Guitarist Bonnie Raitt has added 11 new dates to her 2012 Slipstream Tour, which now has swelled to more than 80 dates.

Second nights also have been added in Chicago, Nashville and New York. Los Angeles, Austin and San Diego and other cities have been added to the fall leg of her tour.

The first leg of Raitt's tour kicks off May 1. Get full tour dates and ticketing info right here.

Raitt's new album, Slipstream, will be released April 10 via Redwing Records.

Bonnie Raitt 2012 Tour: Fall Leg

August 18 – Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavilion+ (on sale now)

August 22 – Milwaukee, WI – Marcus Center for the Performing Arts+ (on sale now)

August 23 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair+ (on sale 4/14)

August 26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre+ (on sale now)

September 1 – Boise, ID – Idaho Botanical Garden+ (on sale 4/13)

September 7 – Portland, OR – Edgefield Amphitheater+ (on sale 4/06)

September 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre+ (on sale 4/14)

September 25 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts^ (on sale 3/31)

September 29 – Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theatre^ (on sale 4/13)

October 3 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theatre (on sale 3/30)

October 18 – Clearwater, FL – Jazz Holiday Festival^ (on sale now)

October 20 – Live Oak, FL – Magnolia Music Festival^ (on sale 3/30)

October 28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium^ (on sale 4/20)

+with Mavis Staples

^opener TBA