Born of Osiris Premiere "The Other Half of Me" Solo Tutorial

A couple weeks back, we teamed up with Born of Osiris' Lee McKinney—who's currently recording his first solo album—for a hyper-speed "Betcha Can't Play This." That was so well received that we've decided we'd team up with him again for another tutorial video!

In this new clip, McKinney shows you how to play the ferocious solo from the opening track on Born of Osiris' 2015 album—Soul Sphere—"The Other Half of Me." You can check the video out for yourself above.

"I'm beyond excited to start this monumental part of my life and career," McKinney said in a statement to Guitar World. "Thanks to everyone who has supported me so far. To everyone that has wished I released more videos, content, and things of that nature—this next chapter is for you."

For more on Lee McKinney and his music, be sure to follow along on Facebook.