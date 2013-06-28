Born of Osiris Premiere New Song, Announce Release Date for New Album

Born of Osiris will release their new album August 20. You can hear the new track, "M∆CHINE," now by heading to SumerianRecords.com/BornOfOsiris or by watching the promo video below.

The song is available in multiple formats (MP3, WAV and Stems) for free with the option of making a donation. Look for the band performing on this summer's Rockstar Mayhem Festival, which kicks off June 29. For more information, visit Facebook.com/BornOfOsiris.

Guitarist Lee McKinney says:

"We couldn't be more excited to not only have a new record coming out this summer, but to have a new single available in time for the start of Mayhem Fest! 'M∆CHINE' to me is just a straight up in-your-face Born of Osiris song. It's got an epic intro, intense orchestral content, heavy keyboard breakdowns, a great structure, impactful vocals, and of course some gnarly guitar shred. It definitely hits hard from beginning to end. We can't wait to head out and play it live all summer long."