A ‘Boss’ DB-2 Doorbell pedal now exists

Effects/amp firm Acorn Amplifiers and pedal builder/customizer Gear Ant have shared images of their parody Boss doorbell, the DB-2.

The concept of a doorbell in a compact-style enclosure was born earlier this year after Acorn Amplifiers mooted the idea of repurposing effects pedals on Instagram.

It led to the firm developing parody mini pedal designs for Boss, Electro-Harmonix and Pro Co-style boxes that it intended to turn into a range of doorbells, even sharing an image of a Boss SD-1 mounted outside the Acorn HQ (opens in new tab).

Enter custom pedal pro Gear Ant, aka Elad Mezrahi – known for his incredible stompbox paint jobs, as well as effects such as the YellowJacket distortion pedal.

Inspired by the proposals, Mezrahi customized a DB-2 enclosure and sent it over to Acorn Amplifiers, who have since shared pictures of the doorbell on their Instagram.

Acorn Amps posted, “@gear_ant made this! Earlier this year we created the Boss pedal doorbell setup (including a mini Klon version). The amazing Elad made us an actual DB-2!! So stoked on this. Gear Ant is the best”

The post has, of course, laid the way for pedal nerd jokes about the quality of its ring tones and components, including the inevitable “The long dash silver screw DB-2 sounds better.”

In some ways the most surprising thing is that Boss hasn’t done it already. The firm is known for producing occasional and surprisingly collectible merchandise, including the infamous Boss pedal mouse, but its current merch lineup is pretty conventional.

Indeed, online marketplaces like Etsy are awash with awesome pedal art prints, T-shirts, pins and patches, proving Boss is not the only firm to underestimate the power of its brand.

As for Gear Ant/Acorn’s DB-2 design, it is sadly not on general sale, but we hold out hope…