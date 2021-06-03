Gear Ant seeks to shake up pedalboard aesthetics with custom-designed pedal enclosures

In the age of Instagram, pedalboard aesthetics have never been more important. Gear Ant has taken notice and sought to freshen up uninspiring-looking stompboxes, offering guitarists the option of decking out their prized pedals in fresh new designs.

The NY-based company creates custom enclosures for pedal builders – with design styles including Crackle, Alcohol Ink and Freehand – as well as unique knobs and pick boxes, too.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gear Ant) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Gear Ant) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Gear Ant)

Glossy, hydrofilm-dipped pedal cases are also on offer, with Neon Weave, Giraffe Print, Gold Graffiti, Flower Skull Cherry Blossom and Popcorn Ceiling Feathers designs available.

The company also creates customized takes on classic pedals, including the Boss DS-1 finished in Autumn Leaves, Cherry Blossom and Galaxy, the Ibanez Tube Screamer TS9 with a Green Blossom finish and a skull-finished Boss OD-3 overdrive pedal.

To check out more of the company's design work – or to submit a request – head over to Gear Ant.