Boss reinvents the SDE-3000 Digital Delay rack unit as two feature-packed pedals – and one is preloaded with Eddie Van Halen’s live settings

Boss has reimagined the iconic Roland SDE-3000 – the same rackmount digital delay that was crucial to Eddie Van Halen’s live sound in the ‘80s and beyond – as two upgraded dual delay pedals.

Arriving in the form of the standard SDE-3000D and SDE-3000EVH, it’s the latter stompbox that will no doubt steal the headlines, having been built in close collaboration with EVH Gear and offering carefully curated presets faithfully modeled on Van Halen’s own effect parameters.

The original 1983 SDE-3000 found fans in touring guitarists, who saw it as an opportunity to reproduce their recorded delay sounds live on stage. Van Halen was one such guitarist who recognized the power in the rack mount unit, which became a crucial part of his pioneering Wet/Dry/Wet live setup.

Notably, the mono SDE-3000 combined digital and analog components, and became synonymous with a sought-after, distinctly musical “vintage digital” sound – a sound that is said to be obtainable with these new pedals.

In essence, both the SDE-3000D and SDE-3000EVH units are two rack units repackaged in one compact stompbox, a move that seeks to “immortalize” how Van Halen would utilize two of the original mono units to get a sizable stereo sound.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Boss) (Image credit: Boss) (Image credit: Boss) (Image credit: Boss)

The result of an extensive R&D process, the SDE-3000EVH comes loaded with Van Halen’s original delay presets. The first four are lifted from his delay unit – meaning they’re tailored to a Wet/Dry/Wet setup – while the next four are “tweaked” versions of those sounds, compatible with more typical electric guitar rigs.

The pedal offers two independent delays, each with their own set of parameters, mono/stereo modulation, and panning options, with 92 additional user memory slots for saving your sounds.

Retro controls and displays inspired by the original unit have been drafted, with buttons for Time, Feedback, Out, Rate, and Depth taking on the bulk of the work. Two footswitches – one for each delay – are joined by a final tap tempo footswitch.

Naturally, these switches perform an array of functions, from memory selection and delay hold to momentary effect engagement.

Once the SDE-3000s got into Eddie Van Halen's rig, they never left Matt Bruck, EVH

A dedicated EVH panel is tasked with recalling those aforementioned presets, while a final cohort of buttons are concerned with Filter, Modulation, Feedback, and other expanded controls.

There’s also a huge range of onboard connectivity options: outputs for four footswitches, two expression pedals, and MIDI ins and outs are joined by an external loop for four-cable method setup. There are also three ground-lift cables for eliminating hum in larger setups.

“Some things over the course of his [Eddie Van Halen's] career in his live rig had a place and a time, and then he’d move on,” said EVH’s Matt Bruck of the digital delay. “What’s interesting about the SDEs is that once they got into his rig, they never left.”

In other words, the SDE-3000 was pretty darn important to Van Halen’s sound, making the release of the SDE-3000EVH even more notable.

“By chance, we had a conversation with Matt from EVH,” recalled Boss's Yoshi Ikegami. “He wanted to make a modern SDE-3000 by using Eddie’s delay technique. It was a huge challenge for us to realize their idea.”

According to Pete Thorn, though, it was a successful endeavor: “We did rigorous A/B testing utilizing the new pedal and compared it to [Van Halen’s] actual units in his rig, and they are identical sounding.”

The SDE-3000EVH is joined by the SDE-3000D – a standard dual digital delay that ditches the EVH presets and streamlines the connectivity options for a more digestible package for the standard user.

The basic controls are all there, meaning there are a trio of switches, main buttons for dictating the delay effect, and two extra parameter panels for switching between presets and additional functions.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Boss) (Image credit: Boss) (Image credit: Boss) (Image credit: Boss)

Unsurprisingly, there are no pre-loaded presets here, but there is the option of 100 user memory slots for saving and recalling certain sounds.

Likewise, the rear of the pedal is a much simpler affair, boasting two inputs, two outputs, MIDI, and two jacks for any combination of third-party footswitches or expression pedals.

In terms of price, the SDE-3000EVH is available now for $599, while the SDE-3000D will set you back $499.

To find out more, head over to Boss (opens in new tab).