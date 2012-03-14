Boston Police Set to Crack Down on Moshing

According to the Boston Herald, reps from the city's police department have stated that they will be cracking down on moshing and slam-dancing during shows.

The article comes right after the House of Blues in Boston was cited for a license violation after a February 21 show by the Irish punk band Flogging Molly. The venue was cited specifically for not intervening to prevent "dangerous behavior."

"Dancing is a First Amendment right, but the behavior itself is a violation," said Officer Nicole Grant, a spokesperson for the Boston police, "especially when it becomes dangerous and a public safety hazard."

Several Boston-area bands have already reacted to the situation, including members of Unearth, Shadows Fall and the Red Chord.

"This new anti-moshing policy proves once again that the city of Boston hates heavy music," said Unearth vocalist Trevor Phipps. "It’s disheartening and maddening to know your hometown doesn’t support or understand your music scene."

The Red Chord vocalist Guy Kozowyk also commented, saying "I understand cracking down on fighting, but (moshing) is a form of expression It’s ridiculous they’re cracking down on this now. There are plenty of other problems.”

You can read the full story here.