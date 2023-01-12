Guitarist switches the solos of Eagles' Hotel California and Megadeth's Tornado of Souls – and the results are insane

Bradley Hall might be one of the funniest guitar YouTubers out there right now, with direct access to the funny bones of over 350,000 subscribers on the platform. But he’s also an astute musician, with both astounding chops and an ear for spotting similarities between songs and bands, and other hallmarks of the rock and metal genres.

He exercises both skills in abundance in one of his recent videos, in which he plays the solos of Megadeth’s Tornado of Souls and Eagles’ Hotel California, but with a twist.

That being, he switches the two around, playing Tornado over a Hotel California instrumental and Hotel California over a Tornado instrumental. Improbably enough, the results are killer.

Watch as Hall, armed with his Ibanez RG5120M Prestige electric guitar, effortlessly plays Don Felder and Joe Walsh's legendary Hotel California lead lines over the monstrous Rust in Peace cut, and proceeds to play Marty Friedman's iconic Tornado soul over the country rock classic.

“I know this isn't an original idea but it just works so damn well I really fancied doing my own version!” Hall says. “I had to change a few small bits of the Tornado solo to make it work over the Hotel California backing but 95 percent of it worked perfectly.”

Hall is no stranger to embarking on large-scale projects for his YouTube channel. Just last year, the YouTuber successfully turned the entire first Lord of the Rings movie – The Fellowship of the Ring – into a three-hour metal song.

In an interview with Guitar World in March last year, Hall reflected on what he feels is the draw that attracts people to his channel. “I guess some come for the guitar playing, some for the silliness, some for the beans. But I think if you're genuine and passionate about what you do, people pick up on that.”

He added: “It's nice that people enjoy my playing as well as my comedy – my goal has always been to have a good mix of both."

To see more content from Bradley Hall, head to his official YouTube channel (opens in new tab).