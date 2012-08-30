Breaking: Eddie Van Halen Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Tour Dates to Be Rescheduled

Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen has undergone an emergency surgery for a severe bout of diverticulitis, according to a post on the band's official Facebook page.

The statement continues, "No further surgeries are needed and a full recovery is expected within 4 - 6 months."

"Van Halen's scheduled November 2012 tour of Japan is currently being rescheduled and the band looks forward to seeing and playing for their fans in 2013."

Diverticulitis is a digestive disease that occurs when pouches of the inner lining of the intestine, most often in the colon, become inflamed or infected. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, fever and cramping.

We'll have more on this story as it develops.