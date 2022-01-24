Brian May helps return missing guitar to young boy

Brian May recently teamed up with his friend and UK West End star Mazz Murray to reunite an eight year-old boy with his lost guitar.

When Emerson Liu Bancroft, from Borehamwood in the UK lost his Alhambra classical guitar on public transport in London, he probably didn’t expect to see it again. Let alone

Enter Murray – star of Mamma Mia! and numerous previous roles in London’s West End theatre district – who found the guitar outside a London Underground station and posted a picture of it online, along with a request for help.

“Someone (a child) has lost this. I found this guitar outside Edgware Tube station. Some poor kid getting royally bollocked right now. Let’s try reunite them.”

Fortunately, Murray tagged in Brian May, whom she had befriended during the production of Queen musical We Will Rock You. May then shared the images of the instrument, posing a question about the contents of the case in order to deter chancers.

Eventually, news reached Bancroft, who was able to confirm that it was indeed his instrument when he named the items in the case – namely, sheet music for the Harry Potter and Star Wars soundtracks.

The young guitarist was reunited with his instrument when Murray met him at the Novello Theatre, where she is currently playing the lead role of Donna in Mamma Mia! May even dropped in via Zoom to say hi to Bancroft.

May later updated fans on Instagram, saying, “YES!!! I’m a little late posting this but … yes - we DID manage to reunite the lost guitar with its owner - a young man called Emerson - who one day will surprise us all!! …Thanks to the redoubtable @mazzmurray for actually powering this happy story - and thanks to all of you who helped spread the word. Social Media as a thing DOES have its good points!”

Meanwhile, May has been readying himself for his acting debut in new BBC kid's show Andy and the Band, in which he plays the role of Godfather of Rock.