Brian May to make acting debut in BBC children's TV series, Andy and the Band

Brian May is set to make his acting debut on a BBC children's show entitled Andy and the Band.

The show – which airs in the UK on the BBC's children's channel, CBBC, and on-demand service, iPlayer – follows Andy Day and his band, the Odd Socks, and its second season is due to commence January 24, with its first episode, Planet Rock, featuring the Queen legend as the Godfather of Rock.

In the episode – which centers around inclusivity – May's Godfather of Rock will join Andy and the Odd Socks for the “best jam ever while also helping them overcome a global rocktastrophe”.

“The Odd Socks seek the Godfather on Planet Rock for an emotional reunion with the band's guitarist, Rio, after he loses his confidence and even his air guitar,” a press release explains.

“When the Godfather reminds Rio how much he loves to play with the Odd Socks, his belief returns and the cave is filled with dazzlingly beautiful air guitars. The Odd Socks then jam with the Godfather of Rock, and whilst they’re playing he magically shows Rio how all his fans across the world have also regained their confidence and in turn their air guitars.”

A single by Andy and the Odd Socks featuring Brian May, also titled Planet Rock, will be released February 18.

“I have loved working with the Odd Socks!” May says. “Playing the role of their Godfather of Rock was actually a very emotional experience. The episode is a wonderful message of hope to kids who lose their self-confidence.

“The symbolic use of air guitar is beautifully apt. And on a broader scale I absolutely align with Andy and the Band in their quest for every kid to feel proud of their individual qualities. I’m backing their anti-bullying campaign to the hilt!”

Says Andy Day: “We famously played our very first gig at Glastonbury festival, so of course the next step was to invite Brian May, one of the world’s greatest guitarists, to join us for a special episode of the TV show.

“Working with Brian has been a musical dream come true, as I am huge Queen fan, but most importantly he completely understood the ethos and message of inclusivity we share in everything we do.”

Last month, the Queen guitarist tested positive for Covid, documenting his recovery process on social media, which involved plenty of rest and recuperation with the help of his Red Special.

“The shocking day finally came for me,” he said. “The dreaded double red line. And yes – definitely no sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m okay. And I will tell the tale.”