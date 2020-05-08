Brian May tore his buttocks in a freak gardening accident: “The pain is relentless”

Brian May might have eased up on all of his quarantining video activities, which have included everything from teaching how to play Bohemian Rhapsody to jamming with fans and other artists, but he has a reason – the Queen electric guitar legend tore his buttocks in a gardening accident.

As he explained on his Instagram page, “I managed to rip my gluteus maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself.

“Turns out I did a thorough job – this is a couple of days ago – and I won’t be able to walk for a while, or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless.”

Despite his current predicament, May promises he’ll be back online soon.

“I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home,” he wrote. “Please, please don’t send me sympathy – I just need some healing silence for a while.

“I’ll be back – but I need the complete break. OK? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri.”