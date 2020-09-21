Trending

Brian May unveils Red Special guitar finished in the “World’s Pinkest Pink”

The custom signature model will be auctioned off to raise funds for women’s cancer charities

Brian May has unveiled a signature Red Special guitar finished in the “World’s Pinkest Pink”
Brian May has offered numerous variations on his famous Red Special electric guitar, including mini and acoustic models, as well as one emblazoned with Queen’s News of the World album graphics, through his Brian May Guitars line.

But now the Queen main man has introduced a first for his signature model – the Red Special in “World’s Pinkest Pink”.

The new version sports a fluorescent pink powdered paint developed by Stuart Semple, and was created, as May explains in an Instagram post, for May to use for a video for an upcoming charity single, the proceeds of which will go to a pair of women's cancer charities. 

Bri with the world’s first “World’s Pinkest Pink💥” BMG guitar. Specially made by my guys for yesterday’s video shoot. There’s a reason for this ! The track is to be released for the benefit of two great women’s Cancer Charities - and since the music is totally appropriate, I thought the guitar ought to be, too. The release will raise money and I’m also hoping to auction this guitar to raise some extra funds. See you in October ! 💥💥💥💥 There are some interesting stories about this pigment. Try Googling “pinkest pink”. As far as I know, this is truly the first pinkest pink guitar. It has a strange effect on the video cameras - comes out burning hot but not quite how it looks in the room ! Bri - photo by @by_yuval_hen Brian Harold May

May then plans to auction off the World’s Pinkest Pink guitar to raise additional funds.

In the meantime, if you want to try your hand at creating your own World’s Pinkest Pink guitar, you can pick up a 50 gram jar of the stuff at Culture Hustle.