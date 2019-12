U.K.-based metalcore outfit Bring Me The Horizon have just released a new music video for their song "Vision." Scroll down to watch it.

"Visions" marks the second music video from the band's latest album, There Is A Hell Believe Me I've Seen It, There Is A Heaven Lets Keep It A Secret.

The video was directed by Danish director Plastic Kid, a friend and longtime collaborator of the band who also did the band's last music video for "It Never Ends."