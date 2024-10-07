“You have to make sure water doesn’t spill out when you’re playing”: Fully functioning aquarium electric guitar becomes reality after luthier brings absurd AI design to life

Having seen numerous images of AI-generated aquarium guitars “floating around the web”, intrepid luthier Burls Art has decided to bring the idea to life by creating an electric guitar that is literally a fish tank.

Previous creations have seen the experimental craftsman make guitars out of atypical materials, including newspaper, Himalayan salt, and copper.

However, a guitar that can house water, plant life, and maybe even an aquatic creature or two, proved to be very much a task unto itself. But, as ever, Burls Art showed he isn't one to shy away from a challenge.

An ultra-thick body, shaped like a cross between a Gibson Explorer and an Ibanez Iceman, was first molded out of foam, with straight lines and chunky angles to help the guitar sit comfortably on its side.

The guitar's body was then made from epoxy, rather than acrylic, to curtail any concerns about leaking. The insane build features a sole humbucker in the bridge, which has been protected from the water by 16" acrylic and silicone for good measure.

Huge care had to be taken when mounting the electronics and hardware so that the water-tight aquarium wasn't pierced. Epoxy was used again for the walls of the 'guitar-quarium' and a wall-mount was crafted out of stained birch.

Building a Real, Functional Aquarium Guitar - YouTube Watch On

A 2K urethane primer was used to help create a clear and scratch-free finish, before a classic maple neck and rosewood fretboard were bolted to the body. Naturally, the guitar is designed as as an ornament, but it is playable nonetheless – and its clean tone isn't the worst this writer has ever heard.

Substrate was then funneled into the bottom of the guitar, with plants painstakingly placed into position.

Two issues arose when filling the tank, though. Firstly, the tubing for the wiring was still visible after the substrate was added. Secondly, a siphon was needed to remove the air from the upper horn to level out the water.

After a few weeks, the plants started to flourish in their eye-catching home, and voilà – the world's first guitar aquarium was a success.

(Image credit: Burls Art YouTube)

Housing around 1.5 gallons of water, it isn't quite roomy enough to accomodate any fish, but there is a possibility shrimp or snails could yet call the axe home.

“I'll say this thing's an aquarium first and a guitar second,” Burls Art admits. “And with that, I didn't put too much emphasis on the playability. It's pretty heavy and awkward to hold and you have to make sure water doesn't spill out when you're playing it but it's definitely playable.”