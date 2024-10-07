“You have to make sure water doesn’t spill out when you’re playing”: Fully functioning aquarium electric guitar becomes reality after luthier brings absurd AI design to life

By
published

YouTuber Burls Art is at it again, and this time the madcap luthier has brought a meme-worthy fish tank axe to life

Burls Art Aquarium Guitar
(Image credit: Burls Art YouTube)

Having seen numerous images of AI-generated aquarium guitars “floating around the web”, intrepid luthier Burls Art has decided to bring the idea to life by creating an electric guitar that is literally a fish tank.

Previous creations have seen the experimental craftsman make guitars out of atypical materials, including newspaper, Himalayan salt, and copper.

Phil Weller
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.