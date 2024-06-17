“I believe I'm making the heaviest guitar in the world”: This magnificent 50lbs copper creation gives ‘heavy metal guitar’ a new meaning

YouTuber Burls Art has made guitars out of newspapers, salt, and skateboards in the past, but his latest model is his most ambitious build yet

Burls Art Copper Guitar
(Image credit: Burls Art YouTuber)

Many luthiers claim to have made the ultimate heavy metal guitar, but so few are actually made of, erm, heavy metal. Enter Burls Art – the internet’s favorite guitar-building maniac, who has smelted down 50lbs of copper for a properly heavy six-string. 

No material is off limits for the YouTuber, who has previously turned 1,000 aluminum cans, newspapers, and skateboards – among many other materials – into fully functional guitars. But this is arguably one of his most ambitious builds yet.  

