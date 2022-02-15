Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale set to wine, dine and jam with celebrities in new TV cooking show

Gavin Rossdale is set to launch his own cooking and entertainment show, in which he will “invite celebrities to his home in the Hollywood Hills where he will design, prepare and serve them a three course meal”, as reported by Deadline.

The show – dubbed E.A.T. with Gavin Rossdale – will see the Bush frontman chat with celebs, discuss their careers and potentially even jam with them, depending on their musical abilities. The first stars to appear will be Tom Jones and 30 Rock actor Jack McBrayer.

Produced by Roundtable Entertainment, filming for the show is already underway, though it's yet to be assigned a network.

“Roundtable are the exact partners I’ve been looking for to produce this project,” Rossdale says. “They understand my vision and will help execute a compelling series in which we get to see behind the public persona of people we know and admire for their work.

“This show is about connecting more deeply with them, hearing their stories, walking in their shoes. It’s hard to be surprised anymore; but the simplest surprises are the human revelations that occur over food and drink.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Gavin,” adds Roundtable co-founder Alex Dundas. “We all know the power of his music – but E.A.T. reveals so many new layers: his creativity in the kitchen, his empathy as a host and the authenticity he brings to his closest friendships. It’s fascinating conversations over fantastic food – and we’re getting a seat at the table!”

E.A.T. should offer viewers a further glimpse of Rossdale's room-sized wine cooler, which doubles as a place for him to store his best guitars to keep them temperature-controlled. “Definitely the pride and joy of my kitchen is all these guitars,” he told PeopleTV in a series of instructional cooking videos last year.

Kitchen goals! ✨ @bushofficial lead singer @GavinRossdale gives us a tour of his modern chef’s kitchen, complete with a wine fridge full of guitars and plenty of avocados 🥑. Stream the full PeopleTV special here: https://t.co/63sGJYCPjK pic.twitter.com/QnZi2dY1FVMay 5, 2021 See more

We're wondering if one of those cases contains Rossdale's Bigsby-modded Fender '67 Jazzmaster electric guitar, formerly owned by Eagles legend Joe Walsh.

Perhaps the six-string will make an appearance in the show, but to catch a glimpse of it in the meantime, check out Rossdale's 2020 video lesson for Guitar World's Sick Riffs series, in which he showed us how to play Bush classic Everything Zen.