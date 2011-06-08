Cage the Elephant Premiere New Video for "Around My Head"

Kentucky-based rockers Cage the Elephant have just released the video for their latest single “Around My Head,” from their sophomore album Thank You Happy Birthday. The video was directed by Chris Marrs Piliero (The Black Keys, Ke$ha).

Check out that video below:

Cage The Elephant Tour Dates:

^^ with Manchester Orchestra

*supporting The Black Keys

June 8 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^^

June 9 Seattle, WA @ Showbox ^^

June 27 Vancouver, BC @ Deer Lake Park *

June 28 Calgary, MB @ Stampede Corral *

June 29 Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place *

June 30 Saskatoon @ TCU Place *

July 2 Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre *

July 3 St Paul, MN @ Wilkins *

July 5 Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's *

July 6 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest *

July 7 Toronto, ON @ Molson Amphitheater *

July 11 Montreal, QUE @ Bell Centre *

July 12 London, ONT @ John Labatt Centre *

July 13 Buffalo, NY @ Art Park *

August 13 Tokyo, JAPAN @ Chiba Marine Stadium

August 14 Osaka, JAPAN @ Ma