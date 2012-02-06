Cannibal Corpse Premiere New Song, "Scourge of Iron"

Death metal veterans Cannibal Corpse have just premiered a new track off their upcoming new album, Torture. Head here to listen to "Scourge of Iron."

"'Scourge of Iron' helps to show the song writing diversity on Torture," said bassist Alex Webster of the new track. ''Demented Aggression' is blazing fast and frantic, while 'Scourge…' is a down tempo, pounding song. They’re both death metal, but at opposite ends of the speed spectrum. Expect to hear this kind of variety throughout Torture. We’ve utilized many different tempos, rhythms, and feels in these songs with the goal of making an album that is varied and dynamic but also very brutal. On March 13th you’ll get to decide whether or not we succeeded."

Torture is out on March 13 via Metal Blade.

Listen to "Demented Aggression" here.