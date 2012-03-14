Cannibal Corpse Release "Encased In Concrete" Music Video

Death metal veterans Cannibal Corpse have just debuted a new music video for their song "Encased in Concrete." Check out the clip, which was directed by David Brodsky of MyGoodEye, below.

It was great to work with the folks at MyGoodEye," said Cannibal Corpse bassist Alex Webster. "We feel they've created a video that perfectly complements the violent intensity of the music and lyrics for 'Encased In Concrete'."

"Encased in Concrete" is taken from the band's new album, Torture, which was released yesterday via Metal Blade Records.