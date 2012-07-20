Cannibal Corpse Kick Off 2012 Summer Slaughter Tour

American death metal band Cannibal Corpse kick off their headlining spot on the 2012 Summer Slaughter tour tonight at the House of Blues in Los Angeles.
Cannibal Corpse will be joined by Between The Buried and Me, Job For A Cowboy, Goatwhore, The Faceless, Periphery, Veil of Maya and Cerebral Bore. There will be a pre-game Summer Slaughter podcast at 3 p.m. EST today right here.
Cannibal Corpse also will perform on day two (August 18) of Knot Fest, which features Slipknot, Deftones, Lamb Of God and Deathklok. For more info, visit Knot Fest's official website here.
The band are touring in support of their 12th studio album, Torture, which was released through Metal Blade Records this spring.
For information about the 2012 Summer Slaughter tour, click here. Check out the dates below.
CANNIBAL CORPSE – Summer Slaughter Festival 2012
w/ Between The Buried and Me, The Faceless, Periphery, Veil of Maya, Job For A Cowboy, Goatwhore, Exhumed, Cerebral Bore
- 7/20/2012 House of Blues – Los Angeles, CA
- 7/21/2012 SOMA – San Diego, CA
- 7/22/2012 House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV
- 7/23/2012 Venue of Scottsdale - Scottsdale, AZ
- 7/25/2012 House of Blues – Dallas, TX
- 7/26/2012 White Rabbit – San Antonio, TX
- 7/27/2012 Pharr Events Center – Mission, TX
- 7/28/2012 House of Blues – Houston, TX
- 7/30/2012 The Ritz – Tampa, FL
- 7/31/2012 Revolution – Ft. Lauderdale, FL
- 8/01/2012 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
- 8/02/2012 The Valarium – Knoxville, TN
- 8/03/2012 Amos – Southend Charlotte, NC
- 8/04/2012 The National – Richmond, VA
- 8/05/2012 The Trocadero – Philadelphia, PA
- 8/07/2012 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ
- 8/08/2012 Irving Plaza – New York, NY
- 8/09/2012 Northern Lights – Albany, NY
- 8/10/2012 The Palladium – Worcester, MA
- 8/11/2012 Heavy Montreal – Montreal, QC
- 8/12/2012 Heavy Toronto – Toronto, ON
- 8/14/2012 House of Blues – Cleveland, OH
- 8/15/2012 St. Andrew’s – Detroit, MI
- 8/16/2012 House Blues – Chicago, IL
- 8/17/2012 The Rave – Milwaukee, WI
- 8/18/2012 Expo Five – Louisville, KY * No Cannibal Corpse
- 8/20/2012 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO
- 8/22/2012 The Showbox Sodo – Seattle, WA
- 8/23/2012 Roseland Theater – Portland, OR
- 8/24/2012 The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA
- 8/25/2012 The Grove – Anaheim, CA