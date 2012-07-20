Cannibal Corpse Kick Off 2012 Summer Slaughter Tour

American death metal band Cannibal Corpse kick off their headlining spot on the 2012 Summer Slaughter tour tonight at the House of Blues in Los Angeles.

Cannibal Corpse will be joined by Between The Buried and Me, Job For A Cowboy, Goatwhore, The Faceless, Periphery, Veil of Maya and Cerebral Bore. There will be a pre-game Summer Slaughter podcast at 3 p.m. EST today right here.

Cannibal Corpse also will perform on day two (August 18) of Knot Fest, which features Slipknot, Deftones, Lamb Of God and Deathklok. For more info, visit Knot Fest's official website here.

The band are touring in support of their 12th studio album, Torture, which was released through Metal Blade Records this spring.

For information about the 2012 Summer Slaughter tour, click here. Check out the dates below.

