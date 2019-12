Trivium frontman Matt Heafy recently unveiled his gentle cover of Dragonforce’s power-metal anthem, “Through the Fire and Flame.”

Heafy’s at it again on his Twitch stream, and this time he’s gone full acoustic with a cover of Cannibal Corpse’s death metal classic, “Hammer Smashed Face.” “Distorted beauty catastrophe,” he croons. “Steaming slop splattered all over me.”

Check out some of Heafy’s other covers below: